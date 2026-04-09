Lebanon's Hospitals Face Critical Shortage Amid Escalating Conflict

Lebanon's hospitals are on the verge of a critical shortage of trauma kits, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, as a surge in casualties from recent Israeli airstrikes has nearly depleted supplies. The concern comes as the conflict has intensified, posing a significant risk to patient care.

Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO's representative in Lebanon, reported that essential supplies, including bandages, antibiotics, and anesthetics, are dangerously low. With over 250 fatalities and more than 1,000 injured in recent attacks, the available stock that would usually last three weeks has been exhausted in just one day.

The situation is exacerbated by disrupted supply chains in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, affecting medicines for chronic illnesses like diabetes. WHO officials caution that without immediate replenishment, another mass casualty event could result in further loss of life due to the shortage of medical resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)