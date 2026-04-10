Delhi's New TB Centre to Revolutionize Rural Healthcare Access
Delhi's government plans to establish a new tuberculosis centre at Najafgarh's Rural Health Training Centre to enhance TB care. This initiative will feature a 10-bed department, aiming to improve diagnostic, treatment, and specialist care access, particularly for rural populations, as part of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to strengthen tuberculosis (TB) care services, the Delhi government announces plans to establish a district TB centre at the Rural Health Training Centre in Najafgarh. This move aims to provide quality care and improve patient outcomes in the national capital under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.
The proposed facility will feature a 10-bed patient department designed for treating both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant TB cases, offering hope to the rural southwestern population who currently travel long distances for specialized care. Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasized the initiative's goal to bring timely diagnosis and treatment closer to home.
The new centre will incorporate advanced diagnostic equipment like CBNAAT and TrueNat to facilitate quicker TB detection, including drug-resistant cases. This development is part of the larger TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan 2.0 campaign, which saw over 38,800 people screened in a recent drive, aiming to build a more accessible, patient-centric healthcare system in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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