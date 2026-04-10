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Elephants Undergo Comprehensive Health Check at Jaipur Camp

A special health check-up camp was held for elephants at Hathi Gaon, Jaipur, with veterinarians conducting detailed examinations. The two-day event, organized by the forest department, involved collecting health samples and administering medicines, vitamins, and minerals to 54 elephants to ensure early detection of health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:45 IST
Elephants Undergo Comprehensive Health Check at Jaipur Camp
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  • India

A special two-day health check-up camp for elephants kicked off at Hathi Gaon in Jaipur, with expert veterinarians carrying out in-depth examinations.

The camp, organized by the forest department, aimed to monitor the well-being of elephants housed at the facility, according to officials.

Deputy Director Arvind Mathur from Nahargarh Biological Park and senior wildlife veterinarian Ashok Tanwar oversaw the assessment. A medical board examined 54 elephants, collecting blood, faecal and eye samples, which were sent for analysis to detect possible health issues early. The elephants received medicines for foot care and were given vitamins, minerals, and supplements. During the procedure, their microchips were also checked.

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