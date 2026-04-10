Doctors Called to 'Medical Social Responsibility' in Nationwide Health Campaign
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the 'Jan Sehat Setu' campaign, urging doctors to offer free healthcare once monthly, aligning with medical social responsibility. The initiative, starting in Pune, aims to improve affordable healthcare access nationwide, leveraging a digital platform for organizing and locating health camps.
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Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called on doctors to embrace a 'medical social responsibility' by providing free healthcare services once a month. He emphasized that the medical field should focus on societal duty rather than profit.
The initiative, unveiled in Pune as part of the 'Jan Sehat Setu' campaign, seeks to broaden access to affordable healthcare. It encourages doctors to offer free medical care on the 9th of each month, paralleling corporate social responsibility practices in the business world.
Supported by various organizations and a digital platform, the campaign will expand across Maharashtra and eventually the country. Over 100 health camps with 1,500 gynaecologists participated in the program's launch, highlighting its potential impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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