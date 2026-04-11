Towards a Tobacco-Free Generation: The Future of Smoking Policies
Smoking remains a deadly and costly health issue in the US, despite declining smoker numbers. New strategies, like a tobacco-free generation, seek to inhibit smoking for future generations by setting permanent purchase restrictions. The success and challenges of these policies are being evaluated globally.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In the United States, smoking continues to be a leading cause of preventable death and disease, outstripping fatalities from alcohol, illegal drugs, and traffic accidents. Despite a decline from 41% in 1944 to 11% today, over 25 million Americans still smoke, costing the economy $240 billion annually in health care expenses.
In response, communities like Brookline, Massachusetts, have adopted the concept of a tobacco-free generation, restricting tobacco sales to individuals born after a specific date. While this policy has spread to other towns and faced varying degrees of success internationally, it's designed to protect future generations from smoking's harms.
However, the idea faces critique, often citing personal freedom and the potential for illegal activities, similar to arguments advanced by the tobacco industry. While not a cure-all, advocates maintain that such laws must complement other public health measures to effectively reduce tobacco use and its devastating impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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