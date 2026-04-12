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The Unseen Health Perks of Marriage: A Protective Shield Against Cancer?

A new study suggests that marriage might offer protection against cancer. Analyzing over 4 million adults' data, researchers found that never-married individuals had higher cancer rates. While not definitive proof, marriage appears linked to better health outcomes, prompting discussion on the need for broader social support systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cambridge | Updated: 12-04-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 10:44 IST
The Unseen Health Perks of Marriage: A Protective Shield Against Cancer?
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Marriage might be more than a romantic commitment; it could be a shield against cancer, according to a new study. An analysis involving over 4 million adults across 12 US states revealed that those who were never married had notably higher rates of cancer diagnoses compared to their ever-married counterparts.

The study monitored cancer incidences in people above 30 between 2015 and 2022, examining a diverse population in contemporary society where same-sex marriages are legal. Findings showed a stark difference: never-married men had a 70% higher likelihood of developing cancer, while never-married women were 85% more likely.

While marital status correlated with cancer risk, the researchers advised caution, stating that this reflects patterns rather than causation. The study underlines the importance of social structures in health, suggesting that single individuals might benefit from targeted healthcare interventions, echoing broader public health implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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