The Unseen Health Perks of Marriage: A Protective Shield Against Cancer?

Marriage might be more than a romantic commitment; it could be a shield against cancer, according to a new study. An analysis involving over 4 million adults across 12 US states revealed that those who were never married had notably higher rates of cancer diagnoses compared to their ever-married counterparts.

The study monitored cancer incidences in people above 30 between 2015 and 2022, examining a diverse population in contemporary society where same-sex marriages are legal. Findings showed a stark difference: never-married men had a 70% higher likelihood of developing cancer, while never-married women were 85% more likely.

While marital status correlated with cancer risk, the researchers advised caution, stating that this reflects patterns rather than causation. The study underlines the importance of social structures in health, suggesting that single individuals might benefit from targeted healthcare interventions, echoing broader public health implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)