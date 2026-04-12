Global Economic Outlook Dims Amid Middle East Conflict

Amidst escalating Middle East tensions, global finance leaders are gathering in Washington, confronting a new economic crisis that follows the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank are warning of slower growth and higher inflation, notably affecting emerging markets hit hardest by increased energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

Efforts are underway to provide emergency financial aid to vulnerable nations, but the challenge remains to balance inflation management with fostering economic growth and job creation, especially in developing regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)