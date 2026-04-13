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TERN Group: Bridging Global Healthcare Talent with AI

TERN Group, a global AI healthcare workforce platform, received two awards at the Economic Times Entrepreneur Awards 2026, highlighting its role in facilitating the international movement of Indian healthcare professionals amid global staff shortages. The firm integrates various services to streamline the recruitment process and enhance transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:25 IST
TERN Group: Bridging Global Healthcare Talent with AI
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TERN Group has emerged as a pivotal player in the healthcare sector, clinching two accolades at the prestigious Economic Times Entrepreneur Awards 2026. With its cutting-edge AI platform, the company is reshaping how Indian healthcare professionals secure positions abroad, amid an increasing global demand for skilled workers.

In Mumbai, the tech innovator was recognized as HR Tech Startup of the Year and excelled in the AI in Human Capital category. These awards underscore TERN Group's innovative approach to addressing workforce gaps by providing a streamlined, transparent, and efficient process through its AI technology.

As countries like Germany, the UK, and the UAE face a dearth of healthcare professionals, TERN Group's platform simplifies the complex recruitment landscape. Operating in 13 countries, it connects a vast network of professionals with over 200 healthcare systems, facilitating a faster and more predictable migration of talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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