Left Menu

Cochlear Implants Restore Hearing, Potentially Improve Mental Health for Blind Patient

Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka restored hearing in a 52-year-old blind patient with schizophrenia using cochlear implants. The procedure not only aids hearing but may also enhance mental well-being by reconnecting the patient with his environment, a breakthrough in his condition management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:24 IST
Cochlear Implants Restore Hearing, Potentially Improve Mental Health for Blind Patient
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable medical breakthrough, a team of doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka successfully restored hearing in a 52-year-old blind patient suffering from schizophrenia. Using cochlear implants, the multidisciplinary team aimed to reconnect the patient with his environment, potentially improving his mental health.

The patient, who lost his vision seven years ago due to an untreated cataract and recently developed severe hearing loss from a viral infection, underwent thorough diagnostic tests. These included MRI and Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry, to determine the extent of hearing loss and suitability for cochlear implantation.

The surgical team, comprising experts in ENT, anaesthesia, audiology, and psychiatry, performed the cochlear implant surgery in both ears with utmost care to avoid medications that could affect the patient's psychiatric condition. The implant's sound processor was activated on the third day post-surgery, accelerating the patient's reacquaintance with sound and surroundings. Such cases can aid mental well-being and are an uncommon occurrence among patients with schizophrenia, according to Dr. Sumit Mrig, Director and Unit Head, ENT and Cochlear Implant Surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Raids Gurugram Realty Group Over Massive Fraud Allegations

ED Raids Gurugram Realty Group Over Massive Fraud Allegations

 India
2
Manipur's Path to Peace: Government and Security Efforts Bear Fruit

Manipur's Path to Peace: Government and Security Efforts Bear Fruit

 India
3
Wall Street's Optimism Amid an Economic Storm

Wall Street's Optimism Amid an Economic Storm

 Global
4
Arunachal Shines Bright at Khelo India Tribal Games

Arunachal Shines Bright at Khelo India Tribal Games

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026