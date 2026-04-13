Cochlear Implants Restore Hearing, Potentially Improve Mental Health for Blind Patient

In a remarkable medical breakthrough, a team of doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka successfully restored hearing in a 52-year-old blind patient suffering from schizophrenia. Using cochlear implants, the multidisciplinary team aimed to reconnect the patient with his environment, potentially improving his mental health.

The patient, who lost his vision seven years ago due to an untreated cataract and recently developed severe hearing loss from a viral infection, underwent thorough diagnostic tests. These included MRI and Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry, to determine the extent of hearing loss and suitability for cochlear implantation.

The surgical team, comprising experts in ENT, anaesthesia, audiology, and psychiatry, performed the cochlear implant surgery in both ears with utmost care to avoid medications that could affect the patient's psychiatric condition. The implant's sound processor was activated on the third day post-surgery, accelerating the patient's reacquaintance with sound and surroundings. Such cases can aid mental well-being and are an uncommon occurrence among patients with schizophrenia, according to Dr. Sumit Mrig, Director and Unit Head, ENT and Cochlear Implant Surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)