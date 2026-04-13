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Maharashtra Revamps Medical Council Appointment Process

The Maharashtra government has proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, allowing for the appointment of council members through nomination rather than elections. This change is intended to improve efficiency, accountability, and dynamism within the council, which oversees medical registration and ethics in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:41 IST
Maharashtra Revamps Medical Council Appointment Process
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In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has introduced proposed amendments to the act that governs the Maharashtra Medical Council, a key regulatory body for doctors in the state. The proposal aims to shift the appointment process for council members from elections to a nomination system.

The Maharashtra Medical Council is tasked with maintaining medical ethics and regulating medical education. Under the new proposal, the number of council members will increase from 18 to 23, aiming to ensure better representation and functionality.

The government claims these amendments will create a more efficient, accountable, and dynamic council. The changes were recommended by a high-level committee studying practices in other states and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

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