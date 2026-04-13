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National Prosecuting Authority to Prosecute Officials Over Life Esidimeni Tragedy

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana acknowledged the prolonged delays that families have endured in their pursuit of justice, attributing them to the complexity and scale of the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:03 IST
National Prosecuting Authority to Prosecute Officials Over Life Esidimeni Tragedy
The NPA said the decision to prosecute represents a “critical step toward accountability and justice” for victims and their families. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed it will institute criminal proceedings against individuals implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, marking a long-awaited step toward accountability nearly a decade after one of the country’s most devastating healthcare failures.

The decision follows years of investigations, legal processes, and a judicial inquest into the deaths of approximately 141 psychiatric patients who were transferred between 2015 and 2016 from licensed care facilities to unregistered and inadequately equipped centres.

Long Road to Justice

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana acknowledged the prolonged delays that families have endured in their pursuit of justice, attributing them to the complexity and scale of the case.

“For nearly a decade, families of the deceased have endured prolonged delays… due to the complexity of the case, the scale of the evidence, and the necessity of ensuring a thorough and legally sound process,” she said.

The delay in announcing the final decision was also linked to leadership transitions within the NPA, including the retirement of the previous National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) and the need to brief the incoming NDPP, Advocate Andy Mothibi.

Following this process, Mothibi endorsed the decision to proceed with prosecutions, emphasising the importance of informing affected families and the public.

Inquest Findings Pave the Way

A judicial inquest launched in 2021 and presided over by Pretoria High Court Judge Mmonoa Teffo found that several deaths were caused by negligence and systemic failures within the Gauteng Department of Health.

The court identified individuals whose actions may give rise to criminal liability, including former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former Mental Health Director Dr Makgabo Manamela, who were found to be accountable for some of the deaths.

Based on these findings, the NPA concluded that there is sufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

Charges to Include Culpable Homicide

According to the NPA, the charges are expected to include culpable homicide, among others, against those deemed responsible for the unlawful and negligent actions that led to the deaths of vulnerable patients.

Further details regarding specific charges and court dates are expected to be announced in due course.

A Critical Step Toward Accountability

The Life Esidimeni tragedy remains one of South Africa’s most painful episodes in public healthcare, exposing systemic weaknesses, governance failures, and the consequences of policy decisions affecting vulnerable populations.

The NPA said the decision to prosecute represents a “critical step toward accountability and justice” for victims and their families.

Reaffirming Rule of Law

The authority reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable through the judicial process.

For families who have waited nearly ten years for justice, the move signals the beginning of a new phase—one that could finally bring legal closure and reinforce accountability within the public health system.

 

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