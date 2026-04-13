Rajasthan Doctors Stage Statewide Shutdown Over Hospital Director's Arrest

The medical fraternity in Rajasthan has initiated a statewide shutdown of private healthcare services to protest the arrest of a Jaipur hospital director. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Rajasthan unit, announced the suspension of outpatient and inpatient services from 8 am on April 14 to 8 am on April 15.

The protest erupted following the arrest of Dr. Sondev Bansal, director of a private Jaipur hospital, in a case of alleged medical negligence. IMA Rajasthan President Dr Mahesh Sharma stated that a prior medical board found no evidence of negligence, suggesting the arrest stemmed from minor irregularities connected to the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).

In response, private hospitals, medical colleges, paramedical institutions, and related healthcare facilities will cease operations for 24 hours. Though government doctors will not join the strike, they plan to register a separate protest. The IMA also suspended services under the RGHS scheme indefinitely, demanding resolution of associated issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)