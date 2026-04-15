New Crisis Recovery Café to Open in Dunedin to Expand Mental Health Support Network

In a significant step toward reshaping New Zealand’s mental health crisis response, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has announced the opening of the South Island’s second Crisis Recovery Café in Dunedin. The initiative represents a growing shift toward community-driven, peer-led support models designed to offer more compassionate and accessible care for people experiencing mental distress.

The new café, operated by the Otago Mental Health Support Trust, will provide a calm, non-clinical alternative to hospital emergency departments—an environment many with lived experience say can be overwhelming during moments of crisis.

A New Model of Crisis Support

“Feedback from people with lived experience has been consistent—busy, brightly lit emergency departments are not the right setting for someone in mental distress,” Mr Doocey said. “Crisis Cafés offer a fundamentally different approach: a safe, welcoming, and peer-led space where people can seek support without the pressure of a clinical environment.”

Crisis Recovery Cafés are designed to operate as early-intervention hubs, helping individuals manage distress before it escalates into acute crises requiring hospitalisation. International evidence and early results from similar pilots suggest that such models can reduce pressure on emergency departments while improving patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Peer Support at the Core

A defining feature of the Dunedin café is its peer-led model. Staffed by individuals with lived experience of mental health challenges and recovery, the service aims to foster trust, empathy, and genuine human connection—elements often cited as missing in traditional crisis care systems.

“One of the most powerful aspects of peer support is the ability to say, ‘I see you, I hear you, I understand,’” Mr Doocey said. “That kind of connection can be transformative for someone in distress.”

The Government has been increasingly investing in peer support roles across the mental health system, including in emergency departments, inpatient units, and specialist services such as eating disorder treatment programmes. This expansion reflects a broader recognition of the value of lived experience in improving care delivery.

Community-Led, Locally Delivered

The Dunedin café will be run by the Otago Mental Health Support Trust, a well-established community organisation with nearly four decades of experience in mental health support. The Trust’s deep roots in the region and proven track record make it a key partner in delivering this innovative service.

“Communities know what works best for them,” Mr Doocey said. “Organisations like the Otago Mental Health Support Trust already have the expertise and trust of the people they serve. Our role is to back them and enable them to expand their impact.”

The café will operate across two locations—South Dunedin and Northeast Valley—ensuring broader accessibility for residents. Initially, the service will run for 16 hours per week, with its first session scheduled for Saturday evening at the Northeast Valley site from 5:30pm to 10:00pm.

Bridging the Gap to Long-Term Care

Beyond immediate support, the café will play a critical role in connecting individuals to ongoing care and community services. Staff will provide guidance and referrals, helping people navigate what can often be a complex and overwhelming mental health system.

“We know wraparound support is essential,” Mr Doocey said. “Having someone who can guide you through the next steps and connect you with long-term services can make a real difference in recovery.”

This integrated approach aims to reduce fragmentation in the mental health system and ensure individuals receive continuous, coordinated care.

Part of a Broader Mental Health Reform Agenda

The launch of the Dunedin Crisis Recovery Café is part of the Government’s wider mental health strategy, which focuses on improving access, strengthening frontline services, and delivering more responsive crisis care.

The initiative builds on a recently announced crisis response package that includes:

Increased staffing in crisis assessment teams

Expansion of peer-led acute alternative services

Deployment of additional peer support workers in emergency departments and community settings

Together, these measures aim to create a more resilient and responsive system capable of meeting growing demand for mental health services.

Addressing Rising Demand

New Zealand, like many countries, continues to face rising mental health challenges, particularly among young people and those affected by economic and social pressures. The introduction of community-based alternatives such as Crisis Cafés is seen as a critical step in modernising the system and reducing reliance on hospital-based care.

Health sector experts note that early intervention and community engagement are key to improving long-term outcomes and reducing the burden on acute services.

Looking Ahead

With the Dunedin café set to open its doors, the Government is expected to continue rolling out similar services nationwide. The model’s emphasis on dignity, accessibility, and peer connection aligns with global best practices in mental health care.

“We are focused on delivering faster access to support, increasing frontline capacity, and building a system that truly meets people where they are,” Mr Doocey said. “This is about creating a mental health response that is not only effective, but also compassionate.”