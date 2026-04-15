Stay Safe Under the Sun: KSDMA's UV Alert for Kerala
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a warning due to high UV index levels over the state, advising the public to minimize direct sun exposure. Specific groups, including outdoor workers and individuals with certain health conditions, should exercise additional caution. Protective measures like wearing hats and staying in shaded areas are recommended.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:35 IST
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- India
In light of the rising ultraviolet (UV) index levels, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an advisory urging the public to take safety precautions.
The authority highlighted the health risks associated with prolonged UV exposure, such as sunburn, skin diseases, and eye problems.
It is recommended to avoid direct sunlight between 10 AM and 3 PM, wear protective clothing and use accessories like hats and sunglasses to minimize risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)