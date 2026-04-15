Left Menu

Stay Safe Under the Sun: KSDMA's UV Alert for Kerala

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a warning due to high UV index levels over the state, advising the public to minimize direct sun exposure. Specific groups, including outdoor workers and individuals with certain health conditions, should exercise additional caution. Protective measures like wearing hats and staying in shaded areas are recommended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:35 IST
Stay Safe Under the Sun: KSDMA's UV Alert for Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the rising ultraviolet (UV) index levels, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an advisory urging the public to take safety precautions.

The authority highlighted the health risks associated with prolonged UV exposure, such as sunburn, skin diseases, and eye problems.

It is recommended to avoid direct sunlight between 10 AM and 3 PM, wear protective clothing and use accessories like hats and sunglasses to minimize risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ASML's AI-Driven Surge: A Promising Revenue Outlook for 2026

ASML's AI-Driven Surge: A Promising Revenue Outlook for 2026

 Global
2
Peter Magyar's Political Triumph: Ensuring Fuel Security

Peter Magyar's Political Triumph: Ensuring Fuel Security

 Hungary
3
Pocketful's Strategic CEO Appointment: Prateek Singh Takes the Helm in a Booming Investment Market

Pocketful's Strategic CEO Appointment: Prateek Singh Takes the Helm in a Boo...

 India
4
Night of Chaos: Ukraine Under Siege

Night of Chaos: Ukraine Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026