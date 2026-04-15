Stay Safe Under the Sun: KSDMA's UV Alert for Kerala

In light of the rising ultraviolet (UV) index levels, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an advisory urging the public to take safety precautions.

The authority highlighted the health risks associated with prolonged UV exposure, such as sunburn, skin diseases, and eye problems.

It is recommended to avoid direct sunlight between 10 AM and 3 PM, wear protective clothing and use accessories like hats and sunglasses to minimize risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)