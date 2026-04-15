NAACP Takes xAI to Court Over Unlawful Turbines and Health Risks

The NAACP is suing xAI and its subsidiary for allegedly operating 27 gas turbines in Mississippi without the necessary permits, a move that could impact local health due to air pollution. The turbines power a data center for xAI's Grok chatbot.

Elon Musk's xAI has invested over $20 billion in the data center with support from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. However, the facility and a nearby one in Memphis, Tennessee, face criticism for their environmental impact. NAACP's Abre' Conner criticized the companies for shifting the pollution burden onto marginalized communities.

The legal proceedings follow a public hearing with minimal notice, which led to permit approval despite potential emissions of harmful pollutants. xAI has yet to comment on the lawsuit, which highlights ongoing tensions between technological advancement and environmental justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)