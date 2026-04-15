Left Menu

Happiest Health Expands with New Dental Clinic in Bengaluru

Happiest Health has launched its second Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic in Bengaluru, enhancing its presence in the city's Whitefield area. The 4,500 sq. ft. clinic offers advanced dental technology and a range of services. The launch highlights rising oral health awareness and the demand for high-quality dental care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:01 IST
Happiest Health Expands with New Dental Clinic in Bengaluru

Happiest Health has opened its second Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic at Miraya Rose Complex in Bengaluru's Whitefield, a rapidly growing urban area. This new facility spans 4,500 square feet and is equipped with advanced dental technology to provide a wide range of services, including preventive, restorative, and surgical treatments.

Under the leadership of Dr. Vikram Shetty and senior specialists like Dr. Achuth M. Baliga, the clinic promises high-quality care with five dental chairs and cutting-edge equipment like a CBCT machine, aiming to offer comprehensive and precise diagnostics and treatments.

The launch of this clinic underscores the increasing demand for quality dental services in urban India, with Happiest Health planning further expansions to make superior healthcare more accessible. This initiative aligns with their mission of integrating oral health into overall wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Transfers, Triumphs, and Controversies

Sports Highlights: Transfers, Triumphs, and Controversies

 Global
2
Stalin Calls for Unity Against Delimitation Bill Amid Rising Tensions in Southern India

Stalin Calls for Unity Against Delimitation Bill Amid Rising Tensions in Sou...

 India
3
Stalin's Defiant Stand: Black Flags Rise Against Delimitation

Stalin's Defiant Stand: Black Flags Rise Against Delimitation

 India
4
Bombay High Court Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea for Release

Bombay High Court Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea for Release

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026