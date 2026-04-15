Happiest Health Expands with New Dental Clinic in Bengaluru

Happiest Health has opened its second Happiest Pearls Dental Clinic at Miraya Rose Complex in Bengaluru's Whitefield, a rapidly growing urban area. This new facility spans 4,500 square feet and is equipped with advanced dental technology to provide a wide range of services, including preventive, restorative, and surgical treatments.

Under the leadership of Dr. Vikram Shetty and senior specialists like Dr. Achuth M. Baliga, the clinic promises high-quality care with five dental chairs and cutting-edge equipment like a CBCT machine, aiming to offer comprehensive and precise diagnostics and treatments.

The launch of this clinic underscores the increasing demand for quality dental services in urban India, with Happiest Health planning further expansions to make superior healthcare more accessible. This initiative aligns with their mission of integrating oral health into overall wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)