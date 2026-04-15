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Healthcare Compassion: A Call to Young Doctors from India's President

President Droupadi Murmu urged new doctors to embrace continuous learning while prioritizing compassion and ethical values in medicine during a convocation at AIIMS Nagpur. She highlighted government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and emphasized the importance of curiosity in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' goal by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:12 IST
Healthcare Compassion: A Call to Young Doctors from India's President
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur, President Droupadi Murmu called on the next generation of doctors to prioritize innovation, continual education, and above all, ethical values and compassion in the field of medicine.

Speaking at the institute's second convocation, Murmu highlighted the significance of empathy in healthcare, underscoring that technology, no matter how advanced, can never replace a compassionate, patient-centric approach. She praised the government's healthcare advancements, emphasizing the distribution of health cards and facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

The President concluded with a call to action for young doctors to embrace their unique role in serving humanity and aiding in the realization of the 'Viksit Bharat' vision by the nation's centennial in 2047, putting patients' welfare at the forefront of their practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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