Nurses Resume Work at Aster DM Healthcare Amid Strike Resolution Efforts in Kerala
Aster DM Healthcare in Kerala managed to resume full operations after nurses returned to work following a statewide strike initiated due to wage revision demands. The Kerala High Court intervened, directing nurses to defer their strike. The issue remains pending for a final settlement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:20 IST
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Nurses at Aster DM Healthcare have resumed work at all hospitals in Kerala, following a Kerala High Court order urging them to pause their statewide strike.
The strike, led by the United Nurses Association beginning March 9, 2026, was due to grievances over wage structures.
Operations at Aster's seven hospitals were disrupted, incurring a loss of Rs 5.78 crore. The High Court's intervention ensures the continuance of services while the final settlement discussions are still pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)