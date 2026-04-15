Nurses Resume Work at Aster DM Healthcare Amid Strike Resolution Efforts in Kerala

Nurses at Aster DM Healthcare have resumed work at all hospitals in Kerala, following a Kerala High Court order urging them to pause their statewide strike.

The strike, led by the United Nurses Association beginning March 9, 2026, was due to grievances over wage structures.

Operations at Aster's seven hospitals were disrupted, incurring a loss of Rs 5.78 crore. The High Court's intervention ensures the continuance of services while the final settlement discussions are still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)