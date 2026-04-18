Foundation Laid for State-of-the-Art District Hospital in Latur

A significant healthcare development is underway in Latur, where a new district hospital will be constructed. Initially sanctioned for 100 beds, it is expected to grow into a 500-bed facility, a move announced by Latur guardian minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Saturday.

The hospital's construction forms a part of the National Health Mission and will be situated on the College of Agriculture premises on Nanded Road. Bhosale has committed to maintaining high standards and timely completion, with strict quality monitoring measures in place.

During the ceremony, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil highlighted the project's potential to dramatically improve healthcare services for local residents. Additionally, the government plans to build a new circuit house in Latur, further enhancing the region's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)