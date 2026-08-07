US announces nearly $2 billion in aid partnerships with faith-based organizations

The ​U.S. State ​Department ‌on Thursday announced nearly $2 ​billion in partnerships with ‌faith-based organizations including World Vision, Samaritan's Purse and Compassion International, to deliver ‌global health and humanitarian assistance, ‌calling it the largest such allocation in over 20 years.

The package ⁠includes $1.4 ​billion ⁠under the America First Global Health Strategy ⁠to support faith and community-based hospitals ​and clinics in more than ⁠20 countries, plus $538 million in humanitarian ⁠funding ​expected to reach seven million people affected by ⁠16 humanitarian crises, the department said in ⁠a ⁠statement.