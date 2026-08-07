US announces nearly $2 billion in aid partnerships with faith-based organizations

The US State Department has announced nearly $2 billion in partnerships with faith-based organizations to deliver global health and humanitarian assistance to over 20 countries.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 01:52 IST
US announces nearly $2 billion in aid partnerships with faith-based organizations
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  • United States

The ​U.S. State ​Department ‌on Thursday announced nearly $2 ​billion in partnerships with ‌faith-based organizations including World Vision, Samaritan's Purse and Compassion International, to deliver ‌global health and humanitarian assistance, ‌calling it the largest such allocation in over 20 years.

The package ⁠includes $1.4 ​billion ⁠under the America First Global Health Strategy ⁠to support faith and community-based hospitals ​and clinics in more than ⁠20 countries, plus $538 million in humanitarian ⁠funding ​expected to reach seven million people affected by ⁠16 humanitarian crises, the department said in ⁠a ⁠statement.

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