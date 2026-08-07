US announces nearly $2 billion in aid partnerships with faith-based organizations
The US State Department has announced nearly $2 billion in partnerships with faith-based organizations to deliver global health and humanitarian assistance to over 20 countries.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced nearly $2 billion in partnerships with faith-based organizations including World Vision, Samaritan's Purse and Compassion International, to deliver global health and humanitarian assistance, calling it the largest such allocation in over 20 years.
The package includes $1.4 billion under the America First Global Health Strategy to support faith and community-based hospitals and clinics in more than 20 countries, plus $538 million in humanitarian funding expected to reach seven million people affected by 16 humanitarian crises, the department said in a statement.