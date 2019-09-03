Alert sounded in Rajasthan after suspected cases of Congo fever surface in Jodhpur

An alert was sounded in Rajasthan after two suspected cases of deadly Crimean Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) surfaced in Jodhpur. Two sibling suspected to be infected with the disease were referred to Ahmedabad for treatment on Monday night.

The authorities suspect that the children might have contracted the disease from their father, who is currently undergoing treatment in Ahmedabad. Commenting on the issue on Monday, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, "Two suspects of Congo fever have been reported from Jodhpur. They have been referred to Ahmedabad and their serum sample has been sent to a laboratory for testing. We have issued an alert for Congo fever in the state."

The disease, also called Congo fever, is transmitted by ticks. Chief Medical and health Officer Balwant Manda on Tuesday said they would be able to reach a conclusion only after receiving their test reports.

Paediatrist Anirag Singh said both children suffered from headache and fever when they were brought to the hospital. During their medical examination, we learnt that their father was also diagnosed with the CCHF, he said.

A team from Jaipur immediately rushed to Jodhpur and carried out an inspection in the locality where the patients lived. "Both children and their father are doing well in Ahmedabad. We have also made sure that nobody else in their family has similar symptoms," Manda said.

Meanwhile, the Veterinary Department has been told to examine the cattle in the area.

