Third death linked to vaping in United States

Washington, Sep 6 (AFP) A third person has died in the United States as a result of a severe lung illness that has sickened hundreds of e-cigarette users, or vapers, health authorities in Indiana said Friday. "The death, which occurred in an individual older than age 18, was confirmed Sept. 5," the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement.

It said Indiana was investigating 30 cases of severe lung injury linked to vaping. US health officials said Friday that black market cannabis products could be the cause of the mysterious outbreak of lung disease that has forced some teen vapers into medically-induced comas. (AFP) PMS

