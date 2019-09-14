mHospitals promises 500 cardiac consultancies in 90 days

mHospitals is an initiative launched to serve patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. By utilizing advanced technologies like cloud medicine, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, the platform promises to provide the best quality of cardiac care to the patients along with convenience. By using mHospitals, patients will be able to access secure cardiac care right in their homes.

"I was reminded of this need of healthcare in rural parts of India when I was attending a conference in 2014 and my mother was ill. Right from that day, I started working towards this goal and finally, we have built this platform and the plan has worked out. It is our sincere hope that our attempt to amalgamate cloud medicine, IoT, ML, and AI and further connect it to smart healthcare wearable devices in the future will remove barriers like time and distance from the world of cardiac healthcare," said Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari, Managing Director of VBRI at its China office. Dr. Yueqing Gu, Dr. Daren Liu, Prof. Lan Zhu, Ms. Qiong Wang and other Chinese Scientists and technocrats were also present on this occasion. According to Mr. Tiwari, with mHospitals, it is VBRI's first venture in the world of virtual healthcare.

Dr. Yogesh Shukla, Director, mHospitals, who was present at VBRI, Prayagraj, India, at the time of the launch, addressed gathering. He said, "The platform has gone through an extensive range of field trials and the results have been successful. So far, we have provided consultancy to patients and also started performing surgeries. With the wide network of world-class doctors and specialists, mHospitals, after the completion of field trials, will surely be ready to provide extensive cardiac care to the patients,". He informed that this 6th stage of a field trial, mHospitals targets to provide cardiac consultancy to 500 patients in the upcoming 90 days. We will not attend any medical emergency at this stage.

Mr. Pavan Pandey, Director, IT, of VBRI attended the launch at the VBRI Innovation Centre, New Delhi. Besides, at VBRI Sweden, the launch was attended by Dr. Anshuman Mishra, Deputy Director, R&I, VBRI, Dr. Mikael Syväjärvi, and a group of Swedish scientists, engineers, and technocrats.

(With inputs from VBRI)