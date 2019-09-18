15 fall ill after being administered injections in West Bengal

At least 15 people fell ill after being administered injections at a primary health centre in West Bengal's Nadia district, hospital sources said. The incident occurred at Dhubulia in the district on Tuesday night.

The patients were shifted to a hospital at Krishnanagar and are out of danger, district Chief Medical Officer of Health, Tapas Roy, said. Narrating the incident, local resident Noor Selima Bibi said, "A total of 29 patients, including my son, had come for diagnosis at the primary health centre. Soon after administering of injections to 15 patients, they started shivering and had convulsions. On seeing this, the remaining patients left the premises." Roy claimed most of the patients had suffered a panic attack on seeing two diabetic patients fall ill after administering of the injections.

"The patients, most of whom had fever, were given antibiotic injections. Two of the 15 patients were diabetic and the injections somehow did not suit them and they fell ill. On seeing that, the remaining patients panicked and also felt uneasy," he said. There was no flaw on part of treatment or the injections and all of the patients are now out of danger.

Thirteen of the 15 patients will soon be released, Roy added. PTI COR ACD ACD.

