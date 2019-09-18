Panel to review healthcare sector in AP submits report to CM

Observing the public healthcare sector lacked "clarity and responsibility," an expert committee, for a comprehensive review of the sector in Andhra Pradesh, submitted its recommendations on Wednesday suggesting among other things a ban on private practice by government doctors. Retired IAS officer K Sujatha Rao, who previously served as Union Health Secretary, headed the eight-member committee constituted by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Upon receiving the committee report, the Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting on the recommendations and accepted them, a release from the CMO said.

The committee suggested a ban on private practice by government doctors but recommended a hike in their basic salary. It also suggested filling up of all vacant doctor posts in government hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sujatha Rao said the committee made over 100 recommendations for revitalising the health sector in the state. "Basically, the government's outlook towards the health sector should change. People are not coming to government hospitals as they lack basic infrastructure and equipment. The number of patients coming to government hospitals in AP is less than the national average," Sujatha Rao pointed out.

"The public healthcare system neither has clarity nor responsibility. Proper review and monitoring mechanisms are also absent while there is a lot of duplication (of work). And, there is also a lot of conflict of interest," the former Health Secretary remarked.

Noting that 30 per cent people were afflicted with cancer and heart-related ailments, she suggested the government ensure delivery of primary healthcare services in three steps. "There should be health sub-centre for every 5,000 people; village clinics for every 1,000 population and a primary health centre for every 30,000 population. There are about one crore people under the age of 18 years and the government should focus on their health," she said.

The Chief Minister, according to the release, directed the health department authorities to prepare proposals for enhancement of doctors' salaries and also recruitment of new doctors in vacant posts. He said the Aarogya Sri health insurance scheme would be extended to super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru from November 1.

He said more number of diseases would be brought under the scheme's purview and a pilot project would be launched from January 1, 2020 in West Godavari district with 2,000 ailments. In the remaining 12 districts, the new scheme would be enforced from April 1.

The Chief Minister asked the health authorities to pay Rs 5,000 to each patient who underwent surgery in hospitals during the recuperation period. He asked the officials to frame guidelines for extending pension to patients suffering from chronic diseases.

PTI DBV SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)