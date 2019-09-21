E-cigarettes might worsen asthma: Study

Flavours might not prove to be good every time! A new study has found that flavoured e-cigarettes can worsen the severity of diseases like asthma. The findings showed that some flavoured e-cigarettes, even without nicotine, may change how airways, affected by the allergic disease, function.

"This is especially important for those with respiratory disease, who are vulnerable to the effects of smoking," said lead author, Dr Chapman, University of Technology Sydney. "The majority of e-cigarette smokers use flavoured liquids but there is some evidence that flavour additives can be toxic when inhaled," Dr Chapman said.

Researchers, in the study published in Scientific Reports, found some flavoured e-cigarettes, even in the absence of nicotine, can worsen disease severity. "The exact effects on features of asthma were dependent upon the specific flavour, suggesting not all flavoured e-cigarettes will have the same consequences on lung health," Dr Chapman said.

In this study the flavour Black Licorice exaggerated airway inflammation whereas Cinnacide had the opposite effect, suppressing airway inflammation. Additionally, Cinnacide increased airway sensitivity and Banana Pudding flavour exaggerated the level of tissue scarring.

All e-cigarette liquids containing nicotine suppressed airway inflammation, consistent with the known anti-inflammatory properties of nicotine. The researchers didn't analyse the liquids directly, to confirm what they contained; however, there is evidence from previous research that flavours categorised as "buttery/creamy" and "cinnamon", which likely include Banana Pudding and Cinnacide, respectively, are toxic.

Researchers concluded with -- caution should be taken in promoting the use of flavoured e-cigarettes to patients with respiratory disease such as asthma and that policymakers should consider restricting the use of flavoured e-cigarettes. (ANI)

