Doping-Kremlin says Russia has three weeks to respond to WADA data tampering claims

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia had three weeks to respond to concerns raised by the World Anti-Doping Agency over the alleged manipulation of Russian anti-doping laboratory data. WADA said earlier on Monday it was looking to determine whether Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA was compliant with international anti-doping regulations after it found inconsistencies in Moscow's laboratory data.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin was aware of the issue, but that it was a matter for the country's sports authorities. RUSADA was reinstated by WADA last year after the Russian agency served a suspension of nearly three years over evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

