Kalia's health condition continues to remain critical: SCBMCH

As the health condition of one of the separated conjoined twins remains critical, Odisha government Saturday urged AIIMS, New Delhi to rush two specialist doctors for his treatment at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, an official said. "We have written to AIIMS and requested them to assign two doctors - Dipak Gupta and Rakesh Lodha for treatment of Kalia," said SCBMCH superintendent C B K Mohanty.

Mohanty said Kalia was put on the ventilator since Thursday night as he is suffering from a chest infection. SCBMCH emergency officer B N Moharana said Kalia is suffering from pneumonia and is facing difficulty in breathing.

"Kalia is put on the ventilator and his vitals are rights. But, his condition is still critical," he said.

SCBMCH doctors held a video conference with doctors of AIIMS, New Delhi and discussed the health condition of Kalia, Moharana said. The other twin, Jaga is well and is playing like a normal child, the hospital authorities said.

The twins - Jaga and Kalia suffered from a rare craniopagus disorder and were admitted for treatment to AIIMS, Delhi on July 13, 2017, for the separation surgery. They were discharged after two years on September 6, 2019. They were admitted to SCBMCH on their return to Odisha.

The SCBMCH has formed a 14-member team of doctors from different departments to monitor and provide necessary treatment to the separated twins in coordination with AIIMS.

