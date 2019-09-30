U.S. recorded 2 new cases of measles last week

The United States recorded two new measles cases last week, taking the total cases for the year to 1,243 in the worst outbreak since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday.

As of Sept. 26, the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease has been reported in 31 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

