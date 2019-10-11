Global PIO body to honour 3 Indian-Americans for contribution in health sector

An international body of people of Indian origin will honor three Indian-Americans for their contribution in the health field as well as for promoting health awareness among the diaspora. The Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) will present the Health Council Award to the recipients during the Health Council Summit, organized by it, on Saturday, according to a press release.

While Rahul Shukla, CEO of S S White Technologies and Shukla Medical, will receive the award in manufacturing of the latest medical equipment category; Hitesh Bhatt, CEO of Bhatt Foundation Inc, will get the honor in the healthcare technology category. H R Shah, Chairman, and CEO of TV Asia will be honored for promoting health awareness among the Indian diaspora.

The GOPIO will also honor US-based firm Sabinsa Corporation, founded in 1988 by Indian-origin Muhammed Majeed, for its achievement and contributions in the health supplements sector. The GOPIO health summit aims at improving the health of people of the Indian diaspora across the world by raising awareness of the current and emerging health issues affecting them and by promoting preventive practices and sharing information to better manage chronic diseases, the release said.

The speakers at the summit will discuss the diseases, which are prone to the Indian diaspora, and how to treat or prevent them from using modern and alternative medicine, it said.

