Opioid talks with Teva, distributors could resume Tuesday -attorney

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 22-10-2019 00:32 IST
Talks to reach a settlement of thousands of lawsuits stemming from the U.S. opioid addiction crisis could resume as soon as Tuesday, an attorney for local governments said on Monday.

Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp and drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd proposed a deal last week valued at $48 billion to resolve all opioid litigation against them, although talks collapsed on Friday.

COUNTRY : United States
