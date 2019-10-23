4th Ayurveda Day to be organized at NIA

The 4th Ayurveda Day to be organized on 25th October 2019 at the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Dhanwantari Pujan and "National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards -2019" ceremony will be held at NIA in the gracious presence of Shri Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha as Chief Guest. MoS (IC) for the Ministry of AYUSH & Defence Shri Shripad Yesso Naik will also be present. On this occasion, a National Conference 'Ayurveda for Longevity' will also be organized on 24th October 2019. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be the Chief Guest.

Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India decided to celebrate Ayurveda Day every year on the day of Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras) since 2016. On this occasion, Ministry also facilitates 3-4 Ayurveda experts with "National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Award" comprising of Citation, Trophy (Dhanwantari Statue) and Cash reward of Rupees five lakh. Ayurveda relies on a comprehensive program that includes conscious eating (Aahara), lifestyle (Vihar), sleep (Nidra), behavioral and psychological intervention for extension of Longevity (healthspan). Rasayana Tantra, one of the eight branches of Ayurveda is dedicated to rejuvenation, regeneration, immune-modulation, healthy aging and enhances longevity.

Organisations of Ministry of AYUSH i.e. All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) New Delhi, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Institute for Post Graduate Training & Research in Ayurveda (IPGT&RA), Jamnagar, Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H), Ghaziabad and North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong are also participating in the event by putting exhibition stall of their organisation's R& D material, achievements/ activities for publicity and distribution of IEC material at NIA, Jaipur.

