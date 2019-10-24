International Development News
Development News Edition

Study highlights proteins involved in tumour growth and metastasis

Researchers from the Stowers Institute for Medical Research have found a new study about proteins involved in tumour growth and metast

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:34 IST
Study highlights proteins involved in tumour growth and metastasis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers from the Stowers Institute for Medical Research have found a new study about proteins involved in tumour growth and metastasis. The study was published in the journal, 'Science Advances.'

The researchers also uncovered potential avenues for the development of treatments for diseases such as breast cancer. The study focuses on the tumor-suppressing function of SMAD4, a transcription factor protein normally involved in the regulation of cell growth processes.

Its function is often turned off in breast cancer, which allows tumour to flourish and metastasize. In this report, the researchers found that BRK, a non-receptor protein tyrosine kinase, binds to and leads to SMAD4 breakdown. In order to understand the research well, the study was done using human cell lines, including a panel of breast cancer cell lines.

The research suggests that treatments targeting BRK, which is present in more than 85 per cent of breast cancer tumours, may help retain SMAD4 function, therefore reducing or stopping tumour growth. Sayem Miah, lead researchers of the study said, "The BRK kinase is present in more than 85 per cent of breast cancer tumours."

"Our research suggests that treatments targeting BRK may help keep SMAD4 function intact, therefore reducing or stopping tumour growth," added Miah. "We've known for a while that BRK functions like an oncogene - a gene that has the potential to cause cancer when mutated or abnormally expressed - in breast cancer," he explained.

Adding, "Ultimately, we want to know whether BRK alone can drive breast cancer progression, and if so, by what mechanism." The lead researchers believe that these findings are a vital step in understanding how cancer works and would like to find other molecules that work with BRK to degrade SMAD4. "If we can further increase our understanding of this protein network, these insights may reveal new targets for metastatic cancer intervention," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Kiwi researchers' work opens up new way to design new drugs to tackle TB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Spain exhumes Franco's embalmed body from opulent tomb

Spain on Thursday exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictators decades-long regime. The long-awaited exhu...

Russian military police patrol Syria-Turkey border - RIA

Russian military police have patrolled along a new route on Syria-Turkey border, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the Russian defence ministry.The route stretched 60 km 37 miles along the border, it said.Also Read India is look...

Delhi court sends Chidambaram to ED custody till Oct 30 in INX Media money laundering case

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidam...

Blackouts as Malawi truckers' strike disrupts fuel supplies

Lilongwe Malawi, Oct 24 AFP A pay strike by truckers in landlocked Malawi has crippled oil and power supplies, leading to prolonged blackouts and fuel shortages on Thursday. Over 1,000 truck drivers stopped work from Monday, preventing all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019