International Development News
Development News Edition

Young adult women report more pain if abused as child: Study

Young adult women who have experienced maltreatment as a child may feel more pain in comparison to those women who haven't had any such history, says a study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 22:10 IST
Young adult women report more pain if abused as child: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Young women who were maltreated as a child may feel more pain compared to those who haven't had any such history, says a study. As adults, these young women, who averaged nearly 25 years of age, reported high intensity of pain, a greater number of locations of pain, and a greater likelihood to have experienced pain in the week prior to being surveyed than adults not maltreated during childhood.

Maltreatment included physical, emotional and sexual abuse, as well as neglect and was substantiated by child welfare records. "Child maltreatment and post-traumatic stress symptoms in adolescence work together to increase risk of pain in young adulthood," said Sarah Beal, PhD, a developmental psychologist at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centre and lead author of the study.

"The link isn't simple and could be due to an increase in inflammation, maintaining a state of high-alert in activating stress responses, or a number of other psychological or behavioral mechanisms," added Dr Beal. The study is published online in the journal -- Pain.

The researchers recruited 477 teen women between the ages of 14 and 17 and followed them annually up to age 19. Of these women, 57 per cent had experienced maltreatment. Post-traumatic stress was assessed in adolescence. Five years later, study participants were recontacted, and 383 responded. The researchers then surveyed them about their pain experiences.

"By intervening to address stress symptoms and poor coping following maltreatment, we may be able to reduce the impact of maltreatment on young adult health sequelae -- at least for pain," said Dr Beal. (ANI)

Also Read: Breast Cancer: Hormone Therapy Has a Bigger Impact Than Chemotherapy on Women's Quality of Life - Research by Institut Gustave Roussy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

U.S. hearing room 'swept' for security breaches after Republican protest -sources

Officials at the U.S. Capitol had to sweep a secure conference room to check for security breaches such as listening devices after Republican lawmakers stormed in to protest the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump...

Chile's shaken government makes concessions after protests

Chiles government made more economic concessions Thursday to try to curb a week of deadly protests over price increases and other grievances. President Sebastin Piera announced a freeze on a 9.2 per cent rise in electricity prices until the...

SDMC issues 310 challans for pollution-related violations; collects Rs 21.35 lakh in fine in one day

Continuing its drive against dust and air pollution, the SDMC has in one day issued 310 challans amounting to Rs 21.35 lakh for burning of solid waste, dry leaves and other violations, officials said on Thursday. In Central Zone, 175 challa...

Number of polio-affected children drop by 99 percent since 1988: UNICEF

In a historic achievement for humanity, two of three wild poliovirus strains have been eliminated worldwide, the World Health Organization WHO announced on Thursday, following the conclusion by a group of experts that WPV3, type three of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019