International Development News
Development News Edition

FOCUS-Biogen's secret campaign to bring its Alzheimer's drug back from the ashes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cambridge
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:33 IST
FOCUS-Biogen's secret campaign to bring its Alzheimer's drug back from the ashes

Biogen Inc's shock decision this week to bring its experimental Alzheimer's drug back from the scrap heap was born out of "top secret" meetings, non-disclosure agreements and six months of hashing over trial data with scientists, regulators, and statisticians, researchers told Reuters.

Biogen had announced in March that it would terminate two large clinical trials of aducanumab because they were likely to fail. Within weeks, a group of company researchers set out to understand what went wrong. As they studied data from a larger pool of patients who received the drug, they began to question that conclusion.

In the months that followed, Biogen kept its own trial investigators and committee overseeing the trial in the dark about the possibility that some patients had benefited from high doses of the therapy, researchers told Reuters. The company said it brought in outside Alzheimer's experts and statisticians to help it parse the new findings, and sought feedback from U.S. regulators on whether it could be considered for approval.

The result, made public on Tuesday, was an astounding reversal. Biogen will seek U.S. approval for the therapy early next year, once again raising hopes for patients suffering from the brain-wasting disease. Biogen shares gained 27% on investor hopes for a multibillion-dollar blockbuster. The risks for Biogen remain high. Wall Street analysts cast doubt on whether Biogen's analysis would pass muster with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration without an additional years-long trial to confirm the findings.

Several Alzheimer's researchers questioned why one trial appeared to succeed, while another with the same design failed. Many experts say they are reserving judgment until Biogen presents more detailed data in December. Company executives are reluctant to characterize their interactions with the FDA but said they worked closely with the agency until they were confident in the findings.

Biogen was only willing to move forward with seeking approval for aducanumab after meeting twice with FDA. The final decision was made immediately after the second of those meetings, which took place on Monday, Biogen officials said. For the FDA "to say it's reasonable to file an application after two extensive discussions with them, formal meetings as well as a number of informal discussions, I think it's significant," Biogen research chief Al Sandrock said in an interview.

A NAIL IN THE COFFIN Biogen's earlier decision to terminate the trials was viewed as the final nail in the coffin for the so-called "amyloid hypothesis" - the theory that removing a protein associated with Alzheimer's could stave off this fatal form of dementia. Many similar drugs had previously failed.

Globally, 131 million people are expected to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's by 2050, up from 50 million today. Any successful treatment could be worth $10 billion or more in annual sales, industry analysts say. The March announcement also raised concerns about a second therapy, BAN2401, that works in a similar way. Biogen is partnering with Japan's Eisai on both drugs.

Ivan Cheung, Eisai's chief executive, said in an interview that he expects aducanumab's revival will energize enrollment in a late-stage study of BAN2401, with results expected in 2022. Patients taking the highest dose of BAN2401 showed some encouraging results in a midstage trial last year. "That's why in the Phase III trial, we are only studying the highest dose," Cheung said.

The two aducanumab trials - Engage and Emerge - started a month apart in 2015. Each had about 1,640 patients. As they progressed, the company made changes in the trial that expanded the number of patients who received a higher dose. As part of a planned "futility analysis," outside monitors reviewed half of the data as of December 2018 to determine whether the drug had a reasonable chance of success.

"So many of us felt that this might be the drug that would cross the finish line," said Dr. Sharon Cohen, director of the Toronto Memory program, who led one of the studies. In March, she received the answer: the therapy looked like a dud. However, patients continued to receive treatment in the interim. Cohen believes the fact that some patients got a higher dose for longer helped swing results in the Emerge study, which ultimately showed a benefit.

A CONTRADICTION A month after announcing the failure, Biogen began analyzing results from both trials, including additional data from patients who later completed treatment.

By the time Biogen had its first FDA meeting in mid-June, the company knew that one of the studies had succeeded, and understood that dose was important, said Samantha Budd Haeberlein, who runs Biogen's Alzheimer's program. "We did a great deal of analysis in close contact with the FDA to really understand what occurred in these trials," Heberlein said. "It took several months to work through that."

During that entire stretch, Cohen said she and fellow investigators were waiting to hear why the drug had failed. They expected a presentation in July during the Alzheimer's Association annual meeting, but none came. "I was completely unaware of what had been discovered until last Sunday," said Dr. Anton Porsteinsson, a principal investigator for the trials from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. Porsteinsson said Biogen asked him to sign a non-disclosure agreement before sharing the new analysis.

Cohen said she first reviewed the new data on Monday in what she called a "top secret" meeting. She said the company wanted a few investigators to hear the findings ahead of Tuesday's announcement but had concerns about insider trading. Many still question why only one trial succeeded.

"The signal from the positive trial was kind of convincing," said Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's expert Dr. Ronald Petersen, who has been a paid adviser for Biogen. It showed a 23% reduction in a key measure of cognitive decline. "But the other study, which was meant to be identical, didn't show it," he said. "That's the challenge there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Man gets life for killing boy

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Friday for killing a 10-year-old boy here three years ago over an enmity with his father. The Ernakulam additional district and sessions court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the co...

CBI arrests NBCC DGM for taking Rs 4 lakh bribe to clear bills

The CBI has arrested a top official of the state-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 4 lakh for clearing bills worth over Rs 24 crore, officials said on Friday. Utpal Paul, Deputy General ...

India should adopt Singapore’s ‘GST voucher scheme’ to help lower, middle income groups: tax experts

Singapores Goods and Services Tax GST voucher scheme should be adopted in India to bring huge positive impact for those in the lower and middle income groups, say tax experts. An interesting aspect of Singapore GST that can be adopted in In...

Bakshi withdraws plea seeking permission to go abroad; NCLAT allows wife to travel abroad

Vikram Bakshi, the estranged partner of McDonalds India, on Friday withdrew his plea before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT seeking permission to travel abroad. However, a two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019