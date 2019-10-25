International Development News
Development News Edition

Cells linked to blindness in old age found: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 17:22 IST
Cells linked to blindness in old age found: Study
Image Credit: Flickr

Researchers have found the types of cells in the eye that are linked to blindness in old age -- an advance that may lead to novel drug targets for treating age related loss of vision. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, noted that three different cell types contribute to degeneration of the macula -- the central part of the eye's retina: Glial cells that support and insulate nerves, and vascular cells tasked with providing blood to the retina, as well as cone cells that help the retina detect light.

The researchers, including those from Yale University in the US, used a new single-cell genome sequencing technique to generate the first ever comprehensive map of genes expressed in the human retina, and narrowed down to the pattern of gene activity in specific cell types associated with the disease. "This study helps pinpoint cell types that can be investigated closely to develop new types of therapeutics," said co-senior author Brian Hafler from Yale University.

The researchers said that age-related macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of blindness in the elderly, leading to progressive loss of central vision. They added that while genomic studies identified almost three dozen genes involved in the disease, the exact location in the eye where the damage was inflicted was not well known.

The study noted that there are two forms of macular degeneration: The wet form, caused by growth of abnormal blood vessels underneath the macula, and the dry form of the disease marked by accumulations of yellow deposits called drusen in the retina's central region. According to Hafler and his team, a limited number of effective long-term treatments are available for treating both the forms.

The wet form, they said, can be mitigated by regular drug injections in the eye. And for the dry form there are no treatments other than eye vitamin supplements, the researchers said.

Even when the current treatment options provide some benefits, the researchers said that there can be a continued, progressive loss of vision in both forms of the disease. The researchers have found the risk genes associated with cones -- the cell type key to central vision, and have also found an association with glial cells that surround and insulate nerves, and vascular cells that carry blood.

The findings, the study noted, can lead to possible targets for novel therapies to improve and restore vision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

No plan to support Sena to keep BJP out, says Maha Congress chief

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Friday ruled out joining hands with the Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power in the state and said his partys mandate was to play the role of responsible opposition. Congress didnt have a...

Workshop for teachers to help kids addicted to internet

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights organized a workshop for the teachers of secondary schools in east Delhi on Friday to help them identify children addicted to the internet. The workshop, held in collaboration with Flair N...

Sebi fines Emkay Global Rs 3 lakh for violating broker norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Emkay Global Financial Services for violating brokers norms, including not settling funds and securities of most of the inactive clients. The Securities and Exchange Board o...

EU keeps Britain guessing on length of Brexit lifeline

Brussels, Oct 25 AFP EU members delayed a decision on Friday on how long to postpone next weeks Brexit deadline, giving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson space to push for an early general election. Senior diplomats told AFP they would r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019