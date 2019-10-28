International Development News
Development News Edition

44 visit state-run eye hospital in Hyd with eye injuries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 13:28 IST
44 visit state-run eye hospital in Hyd with eye injuries

Forty-four people visited the state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here with eye injuries which they sustained while bursting crackers during Deepavali celebrations, a hospital official said on Monday. Of the 44, seven people were admitted as their condition was serious, the official told PTI.

Surgeries had been performed for three of the seven, the official said adding whether the remaining four required surgeries or not would be decided after conducting tests, including scanning. The 44 patients were received between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, he said.

Sarojini Devi Eye hospital is the major state-run eye care hospital in the city. The festival of lights, Deepavali, was celebrated with traditional gaiety across Telanagna on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Iran yet to give evidence against detained French pair -lawyer

Iran has yet to present any evidence against a French-Iranian academic and her French colleague held on security charges, their lawyer said on Monday, in a case that may complicate French efforts to defuse tension between Washington and Teh...

FOREX-Dollar off one-week highs on trade hopes; long dollar positions cut

The dollar slipped on Monday off one-week highs against a basket of currencies as hopes of a Sino-American trade-deal encouraged a move away from safe-haven assets and focus grew on slowing U.S. economic momentum. The greenback held on to m...

Tennis-Federer withdraws from Paris Masters

World number three Roger Federer has withdrawn from this weeks Paris Masters on Monday as he fine tunes his schedule heading into the season-ending ATP Finals. The 38-year-old Swiss lifted a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship ...

Air India paints 'Ek Onkar' symbol on aircraft to commemorate 550th Gurupurab

By Ashoke Raj National Carrier Air India has painted Ek Onkar symbol on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts tail to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that there was a demand to launch a dir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019