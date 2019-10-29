International Development News
Development News Edition

Anti-inflammatory drugs can curb the symptoms of major depression: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 12:32 IST
Anti-inflammatory drugs can curb the symptoms of major depression: Study
Image Credit: Pixabay

Anti-inflammatory agents -- such as paracetamol, statins, and antibiotics -- can safely and effectively curb the symptoms of major depression (MDD), according to a study that may lead to new strategies for treating the mental health disorder. The researchers, including those from Tongji Hospital in China, said that a third of clinically depressed people across the world don't respond well to current drug and counseling therapies, and drug side effects are relatively common.

The study, published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, is a pooled analysis of the available evidence of the effectiveness of using anti-inflammatory drugs to treat MDD. The researchers analyzed data from clinical studies published up to January 2019 and found 30 randomized controlled trials -- involving 1610 people -- which reported changes in depression scales with the use of anti-inflammatory drugs.

The findings of the new study revealed that anti-inflammatory agents -- non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), omega 3 fatty acids, statins, steroids, antibiotics (minocyclines), N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), and a drug used to treat sleep disorders called modafinil -- were better than a dummy treatment (placebo), and enhanced the effects of standard antidepressant treatment. The drugs were 52 percent more effective in reducing symptom severity, overall, and 79 percent more effective in eliminating symptoms than a placebo, the study noted.

According to the researchers, no major side effects were evident from the studies, except for some gut symptoms among those taking statins and NACs. They added that the study was inconclusive if the anti-inflammatory drugs improved the quality of life in depressed patients.

"Owing to the chronic course of MDD, quality of life and adverse effects should be further investigated in high-quality randomized clinical trials with long-term follow-up," the researchers wrote in the study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

BP, Hunting lead UK shares lower

Londons stock markets eased on Tuesday as the prospect of a Brexit flextension and parliament rejecting Prime Minister Boris Johnsons demand for an election before Christmas kept investors guessing and wary of taking more risk. The FTSE 100...

UPDATE 5-Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

Saudi Aramco aims to announce the start of its initial public offering IPO on Nov. 3, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after delaying the deal earlier this month to give advisers time to secure cornerstone inve...

FOREX-Trade deal hopes spur Aussie gains vs Swiss franc for a 3rd day

Risk-oriented currencies strengthened on Tuesday with the Australian dollar climbing for a third consecutive session against the Swiss franc as hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. trade tensions buoyed sentiment. Underpinning risk appetite in ...

Ghaziabad: Fire breaks out at paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area

A fire broke out at a paper factory in Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. The fire department reached the spot and have been trying to douse the flames for more than two hours. Fire vehicles from private companies and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019