International Development News
Development News Edition

Patient care in govt-run hospitals to be digitised in Ganjam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berhampur
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:31 IST
Patient care in govt-run hospitals to be digitised in Ganjam

Patient care in government-run hospitals is all set to be digitised in Odisha's Ganjam district soon, a senior official said. The district administration has decided to introduce paperless patient care under "Mo Hospital" (my hospital) scheme wherein prescriptions and case histories will be digitalised, the official said.

The proposed system, billed as the first of its kind in the state, is likely to be rolled out on a pilot basis in around a month, he said. "From registration to getting free medicine from the medicine counter - all will be done digitally under the proposed Mo Hospital initiative and electronic prescription system," said Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Patients will not stand in a queue in front of the doctor's chamber or run from one counter to another to get free medicines under Niramaya, a government scheme, he said. "We are planning to introduce this system in one of the urban primary health centres in Berhampur, before rolling out to other hospitals" said the collector.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Ganjam, Bijay Kumar Panigrahy said the process has already started for introduction of the system. It will take about a month to introduce the system on a pilot basis, he said. According to the proposed system, a patient will get a number after registration of his name and address in the counter of the hospital.

The number will automatically be displayed in the department and doctor's chamber. A digital board installed near the doctor's chamber will also display the waiting number of patients. The patient will have to sit in the waiting room till his/ her number comes, officials said. The doctor will write the prescription in a digital mode without using any pen and paper. The doctor will only mark the medicines for the patients from the list of drugs available in the scheme. The patients will get the medicine from Niramaya counter quoting his registration or unique number, they said.

Tabs will be provided to the doctors from the funds of the hospital, the collector said. Patients will not face any problem or run from one counter to another with paper prescription to get medicine. It will also help the doctors to store the patients' history, said the collector.

Moreover, all the medicines available in Niramaya store would have a barcode. "It will reflect the quantities of distribution of medicine and real-time demand of Niramaya medicine,", the collector said. After observing the working of the proposed system, it will be integrated with Nidan, the free pathological test scheme of the government, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow launches hotline for tourists

The Moscow Tourist Information Support Centre has launched a new hotline for tourists in Moscow. Visitors to the Russian capital can now get 247 help via a short number - 122, as well as a ten-digit landline number - 7 495 122-01-11. Moscow...

Alappuzha, Oct 30 (PTI) Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,

Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,Coconut oil Milling Rs.15,925.00, Copra Edible Rs.10,225,Copra odey Rs.10,175, Copra Rassy Rs.10,125 and Oil CakeExpeller Rs.2,900.00....

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) +Rates per Quintal+

Rates per Quintal Coconut oil Rs.14,525-Nom, Coconut oil MillingRs.15,925-, Copra FAQ Rs.10,225-, Copra As it isRs.9,750-, Oil Cake Rotary Rs. 2,900-, Oil cake ExpellerRs.2,300-....

Gold prices up Rs 87 on weaker rupee, firm global markets

Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 87 to Rs 38,842 per 10 grams in the national capital on firm global trends and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities. On Tuesday, gold had closed at Rs 38,755 per 10 gram.Spot gold prices for 24 karat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019