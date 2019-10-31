International Development News
Development News Edition

A common indicator of cardiovascular disease may also detect cancer: Study

One of the most common signs of cardiovascular disease can also detect cancer, found a new study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:53 IST
A common indicator of cardiovascular disease may also detect cancer: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One of the most common signs of cardiovascular disease can also detect cancer, found a new study. Microvascular endothelial dysfunction, a common early sign of cardiovascular disease, maybe a useful marker for predicting risk of solid-tumour cancer, the finding was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

Researchers in the study involved 488 cardiac patients whose cases were followed for up to 12 years. "The study demonstrated that noninvasive vascular function assessment may predict the future development of cancer," said senior author Dr. Amir Lerman, M.D., a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and director of cardiovascular research at Mayo Clinic.

Microvascular endothelial dysfunction involves damage to the walls of small arteries in the heart, which affects their ability to expand and limits the flow of oxygen-rich blood. Hypertension, high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes are among the causes, and symptoms of dysfunction include chest pain. The condition is treatable but difficult to detect.

The study reviewed the cases of 488 patients who underwent microvascular endothelial function assessment at Mayo Clinic between 2006 and 2014. The noninvasive procedure, called reactive hyperemia peripheral arterial tonometry, measures blood flow to the fingers during blood pressure inflation and release.

Dysfunction was defined as a tonometry index at or below 2, and the median follow-up period was six years. Of 221 patients identified as having dysfunction, 9.5 per cent were diagnosed with solid-tumour cancer during the follow-up period. The findings were consistent after adjusting for age, gender, coronary artery disease and other factors.

Moreover, the association between the sign and cancer was independent but more prominent among men and in patients with factors such as hypertension, significant coronary artery disease, smoking and obesity. "This risk prediction appears to precede the development of the disease by more than five years," Dr. Lerman said.

Patients with microvascular endothelial dysfunction tend to have other health issues, as well, and that may have drawn more medical attention to these patients, resulting in higher levels of incidental detection of cancer, according to the study. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. monitoring reports of North Korean missile launch - State Dept.

The U.S. State Department is monitoring reports of a North Korean missile launch after Japan and South Korea said the reclusive country had fired two projectiles on Thursday.We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch, a State ...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. House tees up first Trump impeachment vote

U.S. lawmakers planned to cast the first vote on Thursday in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives takes up a measure that sets up the next steps in the fast-moving eff...

UPDATE 1-U.S. forces seen near Turkish border for patrol in northeast Syria -witness, SDF source

U.S. forces in armoured vehicles were seen on Thursday near the Syria-Turkey border in a part of northeastern Syria where they had not been observed since the United States announced a decision to withdraw from the area, a witness said.A mi...

Poland, Hungary broke EU laws by refusing to host migrants - court advisor

Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic broke the law by refusing to take in asylum seekers coming to the European Union during the chaotic summer of 2015, an advisory body to the blocs highest court said on Thursday.The case cuts to the he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019