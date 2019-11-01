International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Warren: Medicare for All plan will not raise middle-class taxes "one penny"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:33 IST
UPDATE 2-Warren: Medicare for All plan will not raise middle-class taxes "one penny"
Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Friday the Medicare for All system she backs would cost the U.S. government an extra $20.5 trillion over 10 years but would not "require raising taxes one penny" on the middle class. Instead, she said, it would save American households $11 trillion in current out-of-pocket spending.

"Health care is a human right, and we need a system that reflects our values," the Democratic presidential contender wrote in a 20-page essay outlining her plan that will be published on the website Medium. "That system is Medicare for All," Warren said she would finance the plan largely through businesses and the wealthy. Employers would essentially convert the money they currently spend on workers' healthcare into Medicare contributions, while billionaires, high-earning investors, and corporations would see taxes go up.

The plan would replace private insurance, including employer-sponsored plans, with full Medicare coverage, and individuals would no longer have to pay premiums, deductibles, co-pays or similar out-of-pocket costs. Long-term care would also be covered. An online calculator launched by Warren's campaign on Friday showed that an average family of four with employer-provided insurance would save $12,378 per year under her Medicare for All proposal.

Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, is one of 18 Democrats vying for the party's nomination to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. She is currently near the top of the pack in opinion polls, having closed in on former Vice President Joe Biden, the early front-runner. Warren, a former law professor, has become known for a bevy of detailed policy proposals, prompting the slogan, "She's got a plan for that."

But she had faced criticism from some Democratic rivals for not outlining precisely how she would pay for a Medicare for All plan she backs in the U.S. Senate that was introduced by fellow White House rival Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Warren acknowledged that a "key step in winning the public debate over Medicare for All will be explaining what this plan costs – and how to pay for it", and said health insurance and drug companies would push back to protect their profits.

"Serious candidates for president should speak plainly about these issues and set out their plans for cost control – especially those who are skeptical of Medicare for All." More moderate 2020 candidates such as Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg have said Medicare for All would be too expensive. They favor a more incremental approach.

Sanders has said taxes would need to be raised to finance his Medicare for All system, though he has not released a definitive plan on how to do so. The differences between the candidates have led to clashes in recent presidential debates. Medicare is currently the U.S. government's health insurance plan for individuals 65 years and older. Medicare for All would extend the program to cover all Americans, including at least 24 million who are currently uninsured, eliminating the need for private health insurance.

Warren said that with her Medicare for All plan in place, projected total healthcare costs in the United States over 10 years would be just under $52 trillion - slightly less than maintaining the current system. Medicare for All would require approval by the U.S. Congress, where Democrats currently control the House of Representatives and Republicans the Senate. Passing the law would be difficult, even if Democrats control both chambers, given the opposition from some moderate members of the party.

After accounting for savings through administrative changes, capping prescription drug prices and other measures, Warren said the experts she consulted estimated Medicare for All would cost the U.S. government $20.5 trillion in new spending over a decade. Of that, $8.8 trillion would come from a new "Employer Medicare Contribution," replacing the $9 trillion employers are expected to spend between 2020 and 2029 on employee healthcare costs, according to MIT professor Simon Johnson, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund; University of Michigan economist Betsey Stevenson; and Mark Zandi, an economist at Moody's Analytics.

Another $1.4 trillion would be generated from already existing payroll taxes on the additional take-home pay that workers would have when no longer paying for health insurance premiums or health savings accounts, the experts said. A new tax on financial firms would generate $900 billion and a new tax on large corporations would generate $2.9 trillion. The top 1% of individuals would pay a new wealth tax generating $3 trillion. Altogether, these new taxes on big business and the wealthy would generate $6.8 trillion, they said.

Improvements in tax enforcement, immigration reform that would result in more individuals paying taxes and an $800 billion cut to a Pentagon "war fund" that has been the subject of bipartisan criticism would make up the remainder, according to the economists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from...

UPDATE 2-Brazil police raid Greek shipper over oil tarring beaches

Brazilian police on Friday raided the offices of a Greek company as they investigate an oil tanker carrying heavy Venezuelan crude that was allegedly spilled at sea, tarring thousands of kilometers of Brazils coastline over the past two mon...

Olympic Qualifiers: Rampaging Indian women thrash USA 5-1 in first leg

Indian womens hockey team took a giant leap towards Olympic qualification with a near-flawless performance to hammer USA 5-1 in the first-leg of the two-match FIH Qualifier here on Friday. It was expected to be a tricky tie for the hosts bu...

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019