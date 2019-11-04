International Development News
Three new cancer medicines funded for 2019

“Cancer is New Zealand’s leading cause of death, and improving our cancer care and control is an ongoing challenge. But we are moving in the right direction,” David Clark said. Image Credit: Storyblocks

PHARMAC's decision to fund a new leukemia treatment means three new cancer medicines have now been funded so far this year, Health Minister David Clark says.

From 1 December venetoclax (Venclexta) will be funded for people living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Just last month funding was also confirmed for alectinib (Alecensa) for ALK-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer and trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla) for HER-2 positive metastatic breast cancer.

"Cancer is New Zealand's leading cause of death, and improving our cancer care and control is an ongoing challenge. But we are moving in the right direction," David Clark said.

"This new treatment, venetoclax, is proven to give people more time without their leukemia getting worse, and has improved overall survival rates compared with currently funded treatments.

"It will make a real difference to the quality of life of around 150 people and their families in the next year and more than 200 the following year.

"Improving access to cancer medicines is just one part of our comprehensive approach to improving cancer care and control in New Zealand, covering everything from prevention and screening, to radiation treatment, surgery, medical oncology, and palliative care."

Key cancer care initiatives announced this year include:

The establishment of the Cancer Control Agency and the release of the Cancer Action Plan

Investment in 12 new linear accelerators for radiation treatment – including putting machines in Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, and Northland for the first time.

$60 million boosts to PHARMAC's funding (on top of the $40m allocated in Budget 2019) to provide even more medicines for more people

"Modernising our approach to cancer care and control is a major undertaking and will take time, but we are making positive progress for the people of New Zealand," David Clark said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

