International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 1000 paramedics formally regulated as frontline health professionals

“Paramedic leaders have been pushing for this formal recognition of their status for years,” David Clark says.

Over 1000 paramedics formally regulated as frontline health professionals
“With that assurance in place, paramedics will continue to play a key role in frontline health settings, especially in rural areas where timely decisions and actions can be critical to preserving life,” David Clark says. Image Credit: Wikimedia

New Zealand's more than 1000 paramedics are to have their role as key frontline health professionals formally recognized and regulated in the same way as doctors and nurses, Health Minister David Clark says.

The Government has agreed to regulate paramedics under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act 2003.

"Paramedic leaders have been pushing for this formal recognition of their status for years," David Clark says.

"Labour has long supported them on this so I'm pleased to now deliver on our pledge to make it happen.

"Paramedics are usually the first on the scene when we suffer a medical emergency and they do great work saving thousands of lives each year.

"These long-overdue changes will ensure the high professional standard to which they currently work will be maintained and enhanced into the future.

"Like doctors and nurses, paramedics provide key life-preserving services. They act independently in assessing, treating, transporting and referring patients.

"Putting a similar level of regulation in place to that for other key health professionals gives assurance that paramedics are appropriately qualified and competent to practice.

"With that assurance in place, paramedics will continue to play a key role in frontline health settings, especially in rural areas where timely decisions and actions can be critical to preserving life," David Clark says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Qwikcilver Partners With Amazon Pay: Clocks Significant Growth in Gift Cards During the Festive Season

Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs company, and a global leader in end-to-end gifting and stored value solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Pay aimed at promoting e-gift cards in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India. The company h...

US makes withdrawal from Paris Agreement on climate change

The United States announced on Monday that it was formally beginning the process of withdrawal from the historic Paris Agreement on climate change, signed by 193 countries in 2015.The UN Spokespersons Office issued a note to correspondents,...

FEATURE-Crops in the clouds: The rise of rooftop farming in space-starved Hong Kong

At the top of a three-story building in Hong Kong, with car horns blasting on the streets below, Jim Fung teaches a dozen students how to thin out choi sum vegetables.Always use the resources you have, the instructor said as he placed shred...

UPDATE 3-Spain's election candidates clash over Catalonia in TV debate

The main candidates to become Spains next prime minister clashed on Monday over how to handle Catalan separatism, as they tried to woo voters ahead of a repeat election that opinion polls show could be as inconclusive as the one in April. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019