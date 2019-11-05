Over 1000 paramedics formally regulated as frontline health professionals

New Zealand's more than 1000 paramedics are to have their role as key frontline health professionals formally recognized and regulated in the same way as doctors and nurses, Health Minister David Clark says.

The Government has agreed to regulate paramedics under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act 2003.

"Paramedic leaders have been pushing for this formal recognition of their status for years," David Clark says.

"Labour has long supported them on this so I'm pleased to now deliver on our pledge to make it happen.

"Paramedics are usually the first on the scene when we suffer a medical emergency and they do great work saving thousands of lives each year.

"These long-overdue changes will ensure the high professional standard to which they currently work will be maintained and enhanced into the future.

"Like doctors and nurses, paramedics provide key life-preserving services. They act independently in assessing, treating, transporting and referring patients.

"Putting a similar level of regulation in place to that for other key health professionals gives assurance that paramedics are appropriately qualified and competent to practice.

"With that assurance in place, paramedics will continue to play a key role in frontline health settings, especially in rural areas where timely decisions and actions can be critical to preserving life," David Clark says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)