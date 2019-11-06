International Development News
Development News Edition

First lady visiting cuddle program for babies born on drugs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:39 IST
First lady visiting cuddle program for babies born on drugs
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Melania Trump is visiting a Boston hospital's cuddling program that aims to help infants born dependent on drugs or alcohol. The first lady's stop Wednesday at Boston Medical Center is part of her "Be Best" initiative.

The hospital developed the program to nurture babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. The hospital also works with expectant mothers who misuse drugs or alcohol. Proponents say cuddling helps lower stress in infants born to addicted women. It includes parental presence at the infant's bedside, skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding.

The White House says that after being briefed on the programs, Mrs. Trump is scheduled to tour the hospital's pediatric unit and meet with children who have been successfully treated. The Boston Globe reports that about 250 workers at the hospital plan to protest the first lady's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. says talks on Indonesia trade preference to conclude soon

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Wednesday Washingtons review of a trade preference facility for Indonesia would conclude soon, and predicted far more investment by U.S. companies in Southeast Asias biggest economy. The Office of...

Corporation Bank net profit rises 26 pc to Rs 130 cr; bad loans come down

State-owned Corporation Bank on Wednesday reported a rise of 26 per cent in its net profit to Rs 129.76 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on the back of lower provisioning for bad loans. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs...

UPDATE 4-Iran moves further from nuclear deal, alarming Russia, France

Iran has stepped up work at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, state TV reported on Wednesday, a move France said showed for the first time that Tehran explicitly planned to quit a deal with world powers that curbed its atomic work. R...

Nokia partners Flipkart to launch smart TVs in India

After Motorola, Nokia has now partnered e-commerce major Flipkart for launching smart TVs in the Indian market, marking the smartphone makers foray into consumer durables space. Flipkart has entered into a strategic relationship with Nokia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019