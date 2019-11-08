International Development News
Some herbs have therapeutic properties in dealing with kidney ailments: Experts

Some herbs have therapeutic properties in dealing with kidney ailments: Experts

There is substantial evidence in ayurveda that suggest some herbs have a range of important therapeutic properties in preventing progression of chronic kidney diseases, expert said at an ongoing Science event in Kolkata.

At the India International Science Festival, experts from various streams of traditional systems of medicine such as unani, ayurveda, yoga and panchkarma deliberated on how herbs can be effective in prevention and management of kidney ailments. With limited options for treatment of the kidney disease in allopathy being available, they claimed that herbs could slow the disease's progression and offer relief from its symptoms, along with careful diet and exercise.

Substantial amount of evidence exist in ayurveda which suggest that there are some Indian herbs that possess a range of important therapeutic properties in preventing progression of chronic kidney diseases, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharma Sanchit Sharma said. Sharma, one of the speakers at the session, spoke in detail about the effectiveness of scientifically validated herbal formulation, a syrup (Neeri KFT), based on medicinal plants like punarnava whose diuretic, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant and possible antibacterial and cardiotonic effects are well known.

"By virtue of such properties, this drug initiates early recovery of kidneys from different diseases and facilitates regenerative repair," Sharma said. The effectiveness of the drug made of the punarnava has recently been documented in a study conducted at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). It was published in the World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceuticals Science in 2017.

It showed promising results in experimental subjects as the herbal drug significantly prevented and reduced the increased levels of kidney function parameters such as serum creatinine, uric acid and electrolytes. It also helped to maintain histological parameter of kidneys. Stating that scope of treatment of kidney ailments in allopathy were limited and costly, an expert said the emphasis now is on ayurvedic drugs.

The event also highlighted the role of yoga and naturopathy, panchkarma for wellness and the secrets of ayurveda methodology for wellness and prevention of metabolic disorders to name a few.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

