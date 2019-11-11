International Development News
Development News Edition

Copper beds save more life than the conventional ones in hospital: Study

Copper beds in hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) harbour an average of 95 per cent fewer bacteria than conventional hospital beds, says a recent study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:37 IST
Copper beds save more life than the conventional ones in hospital: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Copper beds in hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) harbour an average of 95 per cent fewer bacteria than conventional hospital beds, says a recent study. The research published in -- Applied and Environmental Microbiology -- a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

"Hospital-acquired infections sicken approximately 2 million Americans annually, and kill nearly 100,000, numbers roughly equivalent to the number of deaths if a wide-bodied jet crashed every day," said co-author Michael G. Schmidt, PhD, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston. Hospital beds are among the most contaminated surfaces in patient care settings.

"Despite the best efforts by environmental services workers, they are neither cleaned often enough nor well enough," said Dr. Schmidt. Nonetheless, until recently, patient beds incorporating copper surfaces -- long known to repel and kill bacteria -- have not been commercially available. Knowledge of copper's antimicrobial properties dates back to ancient Ayurveda when drinking water was often stored in copper vessels to prevent illness.

In the modern medical era, numerous studies have noted copper's antimicrobial properties. However, until recently, no-one had designed acute-care hospital beds that enabled all high-risk surfaces to be encapsulated in copper.

"Based on the positive results of previous trials, we worked to get a fully encapsulated copper bed produced," said Dr. Schmidt. "We needed to convince manufacturers that the risk to undertake this effort was worthwhile." This in situ study compared the relative contamination of intensive care unit (ICU) beds outfitted with copper rails, footboards, and bed controls to traditional hospital beds with plastic surfaces.

Nearly 90 per cent of the bacterial samples taken from the tops of the plastic rails had concentrations of bacteria that exceed levels considered safe. "The findings indicate that antimicrobial copper beds can assist infection control practitioners in their quest to keep healthcare surfaces hygienic between regular cleanings, thereby reducing the potential risk of transmitting bacteria associated with healthcare-associated infections," said Dr. Schmidt.

With the advent of copper encapsulated hospital beds, dividends will likely be paid in improved patient outcomes, lives saved, and healthcare dollars saved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Shiv Sena can't have CM post in Maharashtra by winning 56 seats, says Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed Shiv Sena for walking out of the alliance with BJP and said that they cant have the Chief Minister post in Maharashtra by winning only 56 seats. It is unfair for ...

VP Naidu lauds JNU for admission policy for students from marginalized sections

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has called for revamping the entire education system from pedagogy to research to make India a leading centre of knowledge and innovation.Delivering the 3rd Annual Convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehr...

Donald Trump Jr talk marked by anger over no questions

Los Angeles, Nov 11 AP Donald Trump Jrs appearance on Sunday at a university to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian ne...

Got heads up from team management that I am designated No 4, says Iyer

The talented Shreyas Iyer has been given a heads up by the Indian team management that he will be the designated No 4 batsman in white-ball format after a string of impressive performances in the past few months. India tried umpteen players...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019