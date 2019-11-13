International Development News
Development News Edition

AI app may help diagnose psychiatric illness by listening to users: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:02 IST
AI app may help diagnose psychiatric illness by listening to users: Study
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Researchers have developed a speech-based mobile app that uses artificial intelligence to categorize a patient's mental health status, an advance that may lead to a tool to assist psychiatrists in diagnosing mental illnesses. The study, published in the journal Schizophrenia Bulletin, noted that many people in remote areas do not have access to psychiatrists or psychologists, and others can't afford to see a clinician frequently.

The researchers, including those from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US, said therapists base their treatment plan largely on listening to a patient talk which they said was an old, subjective and unreliable method. They developed a machine learning technology that can detect day-to-day changes in the speech which hints at mental health decline.

As an example, they said, sentences that don't follow a logical pattern can be a critical symptom in schizophrenia. Shifts in tone or pace may suggest mania or depression, and memory loss can be a sign of both cognitive and mental health problems, the researchers said.

"Language is a critical pathway to detecting patient mental states," said study co-author Peter Foltz from the University of Colorado at Boulder. "Using mobile devices and AI, we are able to track patients daily and monitor these subtle changes," he added.

The study noted that the new mobile app asks patients a 5- to 10-minute series of questions that they can answer by talking into their phone. The patients are asked about their emotional state, or to tell a short story, or to listen to a story and repeat it.

The app also gives them a series of touch-and-swipe motor skills tests. It assesses the speech samples, compares them to previous samples by the same patient and the broader population, and rates the patient's mental state.

The researchers also asked doctors to listen to and assess speech samples of 225 participants - half with severe psychiatric issues and half healthy volunteers - in rural Louisiana in the US and Northern Norway. When they compared the results to those of the machine learning system, they found that the computer's AI models can be at least as accurate as the clinicians.

The researchers called for larger studies with the app to prove its efficacy and earn public trust. "The mystery around AI does not nurture trustworthiness, which is critical when applying medical technology," they said.

"Rather than looking for machine learning models to become the ultimate decision-maker in medicine, we should leverage the things that machines do well that are distinct from what humans do well," the researchers added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UKCloud announces new Cyber protection service CloudSOC

UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making transformation happen across UK public sector, has today announced its latest offering CloudSOC. This is a brand-new service from UKCloud providing an end-to-end cyber protection capabil...

LCA Tejas' naval variant makes successful night-time arrested landing at SBTF Goa

A night-time arrested landing of light combat aircraft LCA Navy was successfully carried out at Shore Based Test Facility SBTF Goa, Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO said on Wednesday. The arrested landing of the naval vari...

Soccer-Court finds Etuhu guilty of attempted match-fixing in Sweden

An appeals court has found former Premier League player Dickson Etuhu guilty of attempting to fix a match in Swedens top division, overturning the verdict of a lower court.The case centered on allegations that the 37-year-old Etuhu, who has...

Far-right German lawmaker ousted as committee head over anti-Semitism

German lawmakers on Wednesday ousted a member of the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany AfD as head of a parliamentary committee after he made comments widely condemned as anti-Semitic.The unprecedented move highlights growing con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019