Second Ebola vaccine introduced in DR Congo: MSF charity

Goma, Nov 14 (AFP) Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo Thursday began using a second vaccine to fight the deadly Ebola virus in the east of the country, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) charity said.

It said the new vaccine is aimed at about 50,000 people over a period of four months. More than 250,000 people in the region have already received doses of another anti-Ebola vaccine since August 2018. (AFP)

NSA

