NIC able to reduce waiting list for surgery of Cancer patients: Dr. Vardhan

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan today visited the National Cancer Institute, AIIMS, New Delhi (Jhajjar Campus). He stated that the NIC has been able to reduce the waiting list for surgery of Cancer patients very significantly thus providing very valuable service to the healthcare seekers. The Union Minister stated that "Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, the National Cancer Institute's patient care facilities were made operational under the first phase of its construction and operationalization plan. The National Cancer Institute, AIIMS, New Delhi (Jhajjar Campus) was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on 12.02.2019.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan today also commissioned advanced facilities and services such as Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Services, AMRIT Pharmacy, and the auditorium during his visit to the Institute. In addition, the Union Minister performed the Bhoomi Pujan for an 800 bedded Vishram Sadan at the Campus. To operationalize Linear Accelerator Services, two high ends Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines have been procured at the cost of approx. Rs. 50 Crore and installed at NCI. These high-end LINACs will help deliver precise high-energy x-rays or electrons to the region of the patient's tumor such that cancer cells are destroyed while largely sparing the surrounding normal tissue. Commissioning of LINAC Services completes the spectrum of treatment being provided for cancer patients at NCI as the patients shall be able to avail surgical, chemotherapy and radiation therapy services under one roof in an integrated manner, the Union Minister stated. Dr. Harsh Vardhan further added that the AMRIT Pharmacy commissioned today which will go a long way in providing all required medicines at subsidized rates to the poor patients which were dreamt by Prime Minister Shri Modi ji. Also, the Auditorium commissioned today will prove to be useful for professional interactions and large conferences at the Institute, he added. During his visit, he also visited the operational wards and interacted with the patients.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that cancer patients often have to stay for a longer duration due to multiple cycles and types of treatment given to them. To provide shelter facilities for the accompanying attendants of such patients, Infosys Foundation, as a part of its CSR, is constructing an 800 bedded Vishram Sadan at NIC, Jhajjar. For this, AIIMS is providing land, electricity & water supply while the entire construction cost (approx. Rs. 80 Cr) is being borne by the Foundation. The Vishram Sadan will be close to the hospital and OPD Blocks and will have nine floors including the ground floor. It will be a mix of Dormitory and Private Rooms. The ground floor will house a common dining facility, pharmacy shop, and other utility shops.

The National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar Campus is the flagship project of Govt. of India. It has been constructed with an approved cost of Rs. 2035 Crore. NCI is the largest investment by the Government of India in a single hospital project. It is planned as the apex center for translational research in cancer care/prevention and has 710 patient care beds, 25 operation theaters, state-of-the-art diagnostics, advanced radiation treatment, 1500 dwelling units, 2705 faculty & staff, etc. The Phase – I comprises of 250 patient care bed, 50 bedded daycare facility for Chemotherapy, 9 Operation Theatres, 25 bedded ICU, Oncology emergency, Robotic core clinical laboratory, two Linear accelerators, Brachytherapy, 4D CT Simulator, X-Ray, CT Scan, MRI and Ultrasound. The facilities of SPECT & PET Scan are under installation. Currently, over 100 patients are visiting NCI every day and the numbers are increasing day by day. The Phase – II will be commissioned as when the number of patients increases beyond a threshold.

