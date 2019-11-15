Vardhan inaugurates Health Ministry pavilion at India International Trade Fair

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday inaugurated the Health Ministry's pavilion, which highlighted the country's resolve to eliminate TB by 2025, at the India International Trade Fair being held here. The theme of the pavilion is 'TB harega, desh jeetega' which will play an important role in spreading awareness about tuberculosis and its symptoms.

"The prime minister has given the clarion call to end TB by 2025, and we are committed to eliminating it in this time period," Vardhan said. He visited various stalls of the ministry exhibiting information on health and wellness centres that are part of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), CGHS services and Anaemia Mukt Bharat campaign.

He also visited a selfie corner set up by the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and appreciated this unique initiative to encourage everyone towards organ donation by dispelling myths and apprehensions among people, and creating awareness about this noble service. The Health Ministry has also organised three 'Swasthya Chetna' camps which provide screening for blood pressure, blood sugar, oral hygiene and oral cancer, cervical cancer and breast cancer for the visitors.

Vardhan interacted with the service providers and the visitors who were availing screening services. He said population-based screening of non communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cancers (oral, breast and cervical cancer) has also been initiated under the National Health Mission (NHM).

